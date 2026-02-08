Paul Harding Buys 18,268 Shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Harding purchased 18,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 per share, for a total transaction of £12,239.56.

LON CTG opened at GBX 132.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £33.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.21. Christie Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 75 and a twelve month high of GBX 170.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th.

Christie Group Company Profile

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other. The company engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; provision of appraisal and project management services, as well as professional agency, consultancy and valuation, and insurance services under the Christie & Co, Christie Finance, Christie Insurance, and Pinders brands.

