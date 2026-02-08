MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $240.75 and last traded at $237.8180, with a volume of 259645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.80.

The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — EPS $1.02 vs. $0.99 and revenue $271.6M, +24.5% YoY, showing healthy top-line growth and margin strength.

Positive Sentiment: Upside Q2 guidance materially above Street — company guided to EPS $1.05–$1.09 and revenue $281M–$289M vs. consensus EPS ≈ $0.93 and revenue ≈ $275M, boosting near-term earnings estimates.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and reiterated buys after the quarter — Stifel raised target to $255, Truist to $261, Benchmark to $260 and Needham reaffirmed $250, supporting further upside potential.

Neutral Sentiment: Deeper coverage and transcripts available — earnings-call transcript and sector deep-dives provide detail on demand drivers (data center, telecom, optical) and margin cadence for investors doing due diligence.

Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussions surfaced — analysts and write-ups are reassessing whether stronger growth and guidance warrant a re-rating; useful context for sizing positions.

Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares (~$23.0M) recently, reducing her stake ~2.2% — large insider sales can pressure sentiment and be interpreted as liquidity-taking.

Negative Sentiment: SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold ~5,274 shares (~$1.19M) — multiple recent insider sales (executive and major shareholder) may temper some investor enthusiasm despite strong results.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.29, for a total transaction of $23,029,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,378,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,284,003.67. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,730. The trade was a 20.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 519,964 shares of company stock valued at $99,832,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,291.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 246,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.96.

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

