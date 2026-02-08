QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $13.98. QuinStreet shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 317,275 shares changing hands.
The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. QuinStreet had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $287.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
QuinStreet News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting QuinStreet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — QNST reported EPS of $0.24 vs. consensus ~$0.21 and revenue of $287.9M vs. ~$275.1M, showing top- and bottom-line outperformance that directly supports the rally. QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance raised — management updated FY‑2026 revenue guidance to ~$1.3B (above street prior ~$1.2B) and Q3 revenue guidance of $330M–$340M, signaling meaningful top‑line growth expectations tied to recent M&A. This guidance lift is a primary catalyst for investor optimism. QuinStreet targets $1.3B revenue
- Positive Sentiment: HomeBuddy acquisition synergy — management emphasized HomeBuddy will expand the home‑services vertical and contribute materially to the $1.3B revenue target, improving growth visibility in higher‑value lead verticals. HomeBuddy expands home services
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — William Blair reiterated a Buy and Barrington reaffirmed an Outperform with a $24 PT, highlighting operational outperformance, acquisition synergies and what analysts call attractive valuation vs. upside potential. Analyst notes are reinforcing the move. TipRanks: Buy rating Barrington Research note
- Neutral Sentiment: Conference call nuance — the earnings call/transcript adds color on execution and margins; investors should read management commentary for details on integration costs and timing for HomeBuddy contributions. Earnings call transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Modest organic growth and margins — revenue climbed ~1.9% YoY and net margin/ROE remain modest; the story is more acquisition/growth-driven than an improvement in legacy margin profile. Investors should watch margin trajectory as HomeBuddy is integrated. Zacks: Beats Q2 estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Pre‑earnings weakness and residual concerns — some headlines earlier in the week flagged potential headwinds and preview risk, which contributed to volatility ahead of the print; any execution or margin misses on integration could reverse gains. Why shares were falling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $105,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
QuinStreet Trading Up 10.7%
The firm has a market capitalization of $694.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87.
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.
Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.
