Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 308759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: Mitek reported EPS of $0.26 vs. consensus ~$0.20 and revenue of $44.24M vs. ~$42.44M, showing a clear top- and bottom-line beat that typically prompts buying. Mitek Beats Q1

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 138.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 146,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 31,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Mitek Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MITK) is a software company specializing in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitek develops and licenses patented technology that enables organizations to securely capture, authenticate and process identity documents, checks and other physical media using smartphones and other digital devices. Its platforms leverage advanced image processing, machine learning and biometrics to streamline customer onboarding and prevent fraud in real time.

The company’s core offerings include mobile check deposit and deposit automation tools for financial institutions, as well as identity verification and authentication services for banks, fintechs, insurers and government agencies.

