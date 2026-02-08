Graham (NYSE:GHM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $77.9550, with a volume of 8262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.75.

The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Graham had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.36 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Graham from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial cut Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $912,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Graham by 4.8% during the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graham by 130.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 30.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $918.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company’s technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

