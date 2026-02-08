Graham (NYSE:GHM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $77.9550, with a volume of 8262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.75.
The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Graham had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.36 million.
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat on both EPS and revenue — EPS of $0.31 vs. ~$0.17 estimate and revenue $56.7M vs. ~$52.3M, signaling stronger demand and improved margins. Graham: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
- Positive Sentiment: Official press release/corporate commentary highlights the quarter’s strength and provides management context on drivers (Defense, Energy & Process, Space). Useful for assessing sustainability of orders and backlog. Graham Corporation Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY2026 revenue guidance to a $233.0M–$239.0M range (vs. consensus ~$235.9M), which supports the upside in the stock but keep an eye on how execution tracks against the midpoint. Graham Delivers Strong Q3 Results and Raises Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: At least one analyst raised the price target to $85, reflecting the better-than-expected quarter and refreshed guidance (can support further upside if upgrades continue). Graham (GHM) price target increased by 11.11% to 85.00
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media write-ups summarizing the beat and guidance provide color, but investors should review the company slide deck and call for backlog, margin outlook, and capital allocation details before extrapolating future growth. View Press Release / Slide Deck
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $912,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Graham by 4.8% during the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graham by 130.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 30.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $918.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 0.92.
Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.
The company’s technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.
