e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $105.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $82.17 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $150.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average is $105.16.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 123,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $4,562,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Big Q3 beat and raised FY guidance — ELF reported $1.24 EPS vs. ~$0.72 consensus and $489.5M revenue (up 37.8% YoY); management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $3.05–3.10, which investors view as evidence of reaccelerating growth. Earnings Press Release

Big Q3 beat and raised FY guidance — ELF reported $1.24 EPS vs. ~$0.72 consensus and $489.5M revenue (up 37.8% YoY); management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $3.05–3.10, which investors view as evidence of reaccelerating growth. Positive Sentiment: Marketing payoff — CFO Mandy Fields says Super Bowl ads lifted brand awareness from ~10% to ~40%, supporting customer acquisition and the rhode rollout momentum. This helps the revenue outlook and justifies elevated marketing spend. How e.l.f. Beauty has used Super Bowl ads…

Marketing payoff — CFO Mandy Fields says Super Bowl ads lifted brand awareness from ~10% to ~40%, supporting customer acquisition and the rhode rollout momentum. This helps the revenue outlook and justifies elevated marketing spend. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price‑target increases — Multiple firms bumped targets and reiterated positive views (JPMorgan raised to $105 OW; BofA reaffirmed Buy with $115 target), reinforcing the rally and signaling institutional interest. Benzinga note on JPMorgan

Analyst support and price‑target increases — Multiple firms bumped targets and reiterated positive views (JPMorgan raised to $105 OW; BofA reaffirmed Buy with $115 target), reinforcing the rally and signaling institutional interest. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flow turning constructive — MarketBeat notes institutions returned to accumulation in early 2026, which supports price strength but creates risk if selling resumes. MarketBeat: Reversal in Play

Institutional flow turning constructive — MarketBeat notes institutions returned to accumulation in early 2026, which supports price strength but creates risk if selling resumes. Negative Sentiment: Concerns on valuation and durability of growth — Some analysts and commentary flagged that the guidance, while raised, was viewed by parts of the market as modest vs. expectations and noted margin pressure from higher SG&A and some gross‑margin contraction. Guidance lift seen as modest

Concerns on valuation and durability of growth — Some analysts and commentary flagged that the guidance, while raised, was viewed by parts of the market as modest vs. expectations and noted margin pressure from higher SG&A and some gross‑margin contraction. Neutral Sentiment: Management tone and investor Q&A — CEO/CFO characterized momentum post‑Hailey Bieber deal as “incredible/great,” supporting confidence but leaving questions about how sustainably rhode scales versus legacy brands. CEO rejects growth fears

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

