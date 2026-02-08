Liquidity Services’ (LQDT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Liquidity Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidity Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 1.3%

Liquidity Services stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $37.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Liquidity Services has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.380 EPS.

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,451 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $73,554.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,583.08. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharin S. Dyer sold 8,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $259,157.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,809.90. The trade was a 18.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $789,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after buying an additional 54,045 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 55.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,227,000 after buying an additional 454,988 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after acquiring an additional 254,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 884,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 136,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 702,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company’s core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

