Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush set a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $140.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Shares of SIMO opened at $128.06 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 346 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 169.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

