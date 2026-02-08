Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $395.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.47.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $323.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.32 and a 200-day moving average of $271.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock worth $106,153,077. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 43,080 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,164,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

