The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $163.00

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $160.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HIG. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

HIG opened at $142.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.80. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $107.49 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 13.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 201,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $27,546,362.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,574,986.97. This represents a 50.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $4,826,600.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,595,056.92. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 338,247 shares of company stock worth $46,587,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 706,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,212,000 after purchasing an additional 140,624 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,973,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,307,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,328,000 after buying an additional 215,941 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 140,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

