Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 200,621 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF $XLSR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 13.13% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $109,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,381 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 461,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,535,000 after buying an additional 18,509 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. now owns 264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Croban increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Croban now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 1.8%

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $904.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.24.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

