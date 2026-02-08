Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Atmos Energy worth $108,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 206.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 33.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $171.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.77. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $140.85 and a 12-month high of $180.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.67%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In related news, Director Sean Donohue sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total transaction of $77,017.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,098.55. This trade represents a 33.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

