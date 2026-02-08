Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $583,078.84 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Gary Staley sold 22,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $583,078.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 160,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,574.56. This represents a 12.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 33.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

