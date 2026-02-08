Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 26,824 Shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $442,327.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,663,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,288,690.97. This represents a 0.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, February 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 211,530 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,823.70.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 494,719 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $7,668,144.50.

SONO stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 2.05.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $545.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.93 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Sonos by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 38.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 151,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 42,006 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 2,064.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 57,129 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Sonos in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

