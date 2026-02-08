SouthState Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

SouthState Bank Corp decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 85,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $153.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average of $140.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

