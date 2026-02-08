26,687 Shares in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Get Invesco alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 97,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco by 55.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Invesco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 255,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Zacks Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.75 to $29.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

Invesco Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.85 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.50%.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.