Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,407,000 after buying an additional 117,494 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,225,000 after buying an additional 952,681 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 843,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,306,000 after buying an additional 174,847 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,328 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Evercore ISI set a $420.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.06.

Positive Sentiment: Ralph Lauren reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $6.22 and revenue of $2.41B, both above Wall Street estimates — the quarter showed 12.2% revenue growth and margin expansion, which underpins the bullish case. Earnings Release & Transcript

Ralph Lauren reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $6.22 and revenue of $2.41B, both above Wall Street estimates — the quarter showed 12.2% revenue growth and margin expansion, which underpins the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full‑year outlook after strong holiday demand (Polo, leather handbags cited) — a positive signal for revenue and operating‑margin recovery over the year. Reuters: Sales Beat

Management raised its full‑year outlook after strong holiday demand (Polo, leather handbags cited) — a positive signal for revenue and operating‑margin recovery over the year. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: BTIG lifted its price target to $435 (buy), and Telsey reaffirmed Outperform with a $435 target — these upgrades/reaffirms add upward pressure on the stock. BTIG / The Fly

Analyst support: BTIG lifted its price target to $435 (buy), and Telsey reaffirmed Outperform with a $435 target — these upgrades/reaffirms add upward pressure on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and coverage: Evercore and others remain bullish/reiterate buys, and the company held its earnings call (transcript available) — ongoing analyst attention supports liquidity and investor interest. Evercore / Globe & Mail

Analyst notes and coverage: Evercore and others remain bullish/reiterate buys, and the company held its earnings call (transcript available) — ongoing analyst attention supports liquidity and investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcript are out for deeper review — useful for investors parsing margin drivers, channel trends and international performance. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings materials and call transcript are out for deeper review — useful for investors parsing margin drivers, channel trends and international performance. Negative Sentiment: Ralph Lauren warned of Q4 margin pressure tied to U.S. tariffs; that outlook drove an initial sell‑off in the stock despite the beat and is the main downside catalyst investors are judging. Yahoo Finance: Tariff Margin Warning

Ralph Lauren warned of Q4 margin pressure tied to U.S. tariffs; that outlook drove an initial sell‑off in the stock despite the beat and is the main downside catalyst investors are judging. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares briefly fell (reports of an early ~7% drop in intraday trading) as markets focused on near‑term margin risk even as the company raised its annual guidance. Proactive Investors

Market reaction: shares briefly fell (reports of an early ~7% drop in intraday trading) as markets focused on near‑term margin risk even as the company raised its annual guidance. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed its price target from $425 to $410 (still a buy) — a modest downward revision that slightly offsets some of the positive analyst action. Benzinga: Jefferies PT Cut

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $342.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a twelve month low of $176.61 and a twelve month high of $380.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.42. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

