David Carter Sells 4,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider David Carter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 77,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,992.40. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of KTOS opened at $94.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.29 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $134.00.

More Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.