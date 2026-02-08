David Carter Sells 4,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider David Carter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 77,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,992.40. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 10.7%
Shares of KTOS opened at $94.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.29 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $134.00.
Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Taiwan partnership and drone production ramp — Kratos and Taiwan’s military successfully tested a jet-powered attack drone aimed at rapidly fielding low-cost, attritable aircraft, a material international contract/partnership that supports near-term production and revenue growth. Taiwan teams with US firm Kratos to build attack drones to counter China
- Positive Sentiment: Successful integrated Mighty Hornet IV test — Kratos and NCSIST validated the integrated Mighty Hornet IV system, reinforcing international demand for Kratos’ attritable and integrated drone/weapon solutions. This demonstrates exportable tech and program traction. Kratos, NCSIST Team Successfully Test Integrated Mighty Hornet IV System
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market coverage turning favorable — Coverage notes (Zacks, MarketBeat) highlight strong recent share gains, contract wins, hypersonics expansion and rising price targets from major brokers, which supports investor appetite and higher upside expectations. KTOS Stock Rises 17.7% in 3 Months
- Neutral Sentiment: Training and simulation wins noted — Coverage (Yahoo/Business Insider) flags Kratos’ training and simulation contracts as potential durable edges, but these are longer-duration revenue streams and less immediately accretive than production contracts. Do Kratos (KTOS) Training Wins Hint At A Durable Edge In Defense Simulation?
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum / thematic coverage — MarketBeat and others include KTOS in lists of high-risk/high-reward defense stocks that outperformed in 2025; useful for sentiment but not a direct operational catalyst. Earnings scheduled late February remain the next major event. 3 High-Risk Stocks That Soared in 2025 But Can Still Fly Higher (KTOS)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO Deanna Lund sold 5,000 shares (~$484k) and insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares (~$350k) in early Feb. Multiple insider sales can weigh on sentiment even as executives retain substantial positions. SEC filing for Carter’s sale: SEC filing: Carter sale SEC filing: Lund sale
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
