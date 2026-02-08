Needham & Company LLC Cuts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $265.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFX. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $245.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Equifax Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $195.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.50. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $166.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Equifax

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and constructive guidance: Equifax reported a Q4 beat on revenue and EPS, and set FY2026 guidance (EPS 8.30–8.70) and Q1 guidance that signal continued top-line growth — a primary reason investors are bidding the stock up. Read More.

Q4 beat and constructive guidance: Equifax reported a Q4 beat on revenue and EPS, and set FY2026 guidance (EPS 8.30–8.70) and Q1 guidance that signal continued top-line growth — a primary reason investors are bidding the stock up. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI expansion and government segment momentum: Management highlighted AI-powered product expansion and a rebound in the government business, which supports longer-term revenue upside and premium valuation expectations. Read More.

AI expansion and government segment momentum: Management highlighted AI-powered product expansion and a rebound in the government business, which supports longer-term revenue upside and premium valuation expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: VantageScore traction and partnerships: Execs noted VantageScore adoption gains and a new partnership (Gen + Equifax) to broaden consumer financial solutions — both support recurring data/licensing growth. Read More. | Read More.

VantageScore traction and partnerships: Execs noted VantageScore adoption gains and a new partnership (Gen + Equifax) to broaden consumer financial solutions — both support recurring data/licensing growth. Read More. | Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still bullish despite cuts: Several firms cut price targets after the quarter but maintained Buy/Overweight/Outperform ratings (JPM, RBC, Wells, Needham, Morgan Stanley), leaving meaningful upside in consensus PTs even after downgrades. These mixed signals can mute momentum but keep analyst support. Read More.

Analysts still bullish despite cuts: Several firms cut price targets after the quarter but maintained Buy/Overweight/Outperform ratings (JPM, RBC, Wells, Needham, Morgan Stanley), leaving meaningful upside in consensus PTs even after downgrades. These mixed signals can mute momentum but keep analyst support. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/media scrutiny: A New York Times piece highlights senators accusing Equifax of “price‑gouging” on Medicaid services — elevated regulatory and political risk that could pressure valuation or lead to contract/price scrutiny in public-sector work. Read More.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.