Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $629,000 Position in Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Dayforce by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 701.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter worth about $47,000.
Insider Transactions at Dayforce
In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $137,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 178,814 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,920.18. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 500 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,773.36. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dayforce Trading Up 1.5%
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on DAY. UBS Group lowered Dayforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.36.
About Dayforce
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides payroll and payroll-related services; and implementation and professional services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dayforce
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.