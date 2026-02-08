Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $629,000 Position in Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Dayforce by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 701.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $137,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 178,814 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,920.18. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 500 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,773.36. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAY opened at $69.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Dayforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -74.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26.

A number of research firms have commented on DAY. UBS Group lowered Dayforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.36.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides payroll and payroll-related services; and implementation and professional services.

