Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,598 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ANI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,785 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ANIP. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANIP opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $99.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.91%.The company had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $133,652.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,673.60. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh sold 8,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $750,903.84. Following the sale, the director owned 61,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,866.40. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

