Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117,637 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 141,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.75% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $106,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Sharp Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 80,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MTBA opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $50.88.

Simplify MBS ETF Increases Dividend

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Simplify MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%.

(Free Report)

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS. MTBA was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Simplify.

