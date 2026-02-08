Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $113,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,758,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VOX stock opened at $190.84 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $129.33 and a 52-week high of $200.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.67.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector. The sector is made up of companies that provide communications services primarily through fixed-line, cellular, wireless, high-bandwidth, and/or fiber-optic cable networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.