TD Cowen Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $97.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TROW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $103.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average of $104.44. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $118.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.03). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.53%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $434,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 47,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,519.92. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting T. Rowe Price Group

Here are the key news stories impacting T. Rowe Price Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded TROW to a “hold”, providing some support to the stock amid analyst churn. Zacks/Argus Upgrade

Argus upgraded TROW to a “hold”, providing some support to the stock amid analyst churn. Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted AUM growth and year‑over‑year revenue increase (helping offset the EPS miss), which reassures investors about underlying asset trends. Earnings Highlights

Company highlighted AUM growth and year‑over‑year revenue increase (helping offset the EPS miss), which reassures investors about underlying asset trends. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings transcript and call are available for detail review — useful for investors assessing fee margins, flows and forward guidance. Q4 Transcript

Full Q4 earnings transcript and call are available for detail review — useful for investors assessing fee margins, flows and forward guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options trading noted in the ticker, signaling elevated short‑term speculation/hedging activity around the stock. Options Activity

Unusually high options trading noted in the ticker, signaling elevated short‑term speculation/hedging activity around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $90 and maintained a “sell” rating, adding downward pressure by signaling weaker near‑term outlook. Goldman Sachs PT Cut

Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $90 and maintained a “sell” rating, adding downward pressure by signaling weaker near‑term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank trimmed its target to $100 and kept a “hold”, contributing to consensus PT compression. Deutsche Bank PT Cut

Deutsche Bank trimmed its target to $100 and kept a “hold”, contributing to consensus PT compression. Negative Sentiment: Multiple other shops lowered targets or ratings (JPMorgan to $106/underweight; TD Cowen to $97/hold; Evercore to $106/in‑line; KBW to $110/market perform) — the broad analyst downdrift increases downside risk until flow trends and margins clarify. Analyst PT Moves (Benzinga)

Multiple other shops lowered targets or ratings (JPMorgan to $106/underweight; TD Cowen to $97/hold; Evercore to $106/in‑line; KBW to $110/market perform) — the broad analyst downdrift increases downside risk until flow trends and margins clarify. Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes emphasize net outflows and the EPS miss in Q4 as the primary near‑term catalysts for further downgrades if flows remain weak. Seeking Alpha: Outflows & EPS Miss

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.