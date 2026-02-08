Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,035,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,136,719,000 after buying an additional 367,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,693,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,178,995,000 after acquiring an additional 333,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 213,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,075,000 after acquiring an additional 200,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 196,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,362,000 after acquiring an additional 71,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total value of $52,647,295.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. This represents a 65.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 90,953 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.72, for a total value of $121,487,741.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,014,625.08. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 242,485 shares of company stock worth $331,932,850 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,584.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,286.39 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,354.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,354.56.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.