The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2,614.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $940,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,205,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 114.4% during the third quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,548.75. The trade was a 32.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 87,513 shares of company stock valued at $83,718,401 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $929.47 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $984.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $909.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $816.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.95 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Dbs Bank lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $916.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

