Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 31,329 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,966 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 31,329 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $2,395,000. Stevens Capital Partners bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,880,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 5,027.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 499,988 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 490,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $17,332,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.96. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $3,342,012.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,266,307.23. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $67,144.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,053.45. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,485 shares of company stock worth $12,034,058. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on Tapestry in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Tapestry from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tapestry

More Tapestry News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tapestry this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and materially raised FY‑2026 guidance — Tapestry reported $2.69 EPS vs. ~$2.20 consensus and $2.50B revenue (up 14% YoY); management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.45 and lifted revenue plans (~$7.8B), signaling stronger-than-expected margin and top‑line momentum. Read More.

Q2 beat and materially raised FY‑2026 guidance — Tapestry reported $2.69 EPS vs. ~$2.20 consensus and $2.50B revenue (up 14% YoY); management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.45 and lifted revenue plans (~$7.8B), signaling stronger-than-expected margin and top‑line momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BTIG increased its price target to $175 and kept a “buy” rating — a meaningful upside signal from a sell‑side firm. Read More.

BTIG increased its price target to $175 and kept a “buy” rating — a meaningful upside signal from a sell‑side firm. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $165 and moved to “buy,” reinforcing analyst enthusiasm after the quarter. Read More.

Citigroup raised its price target to $165 and moved to “buy,” reinforcing analyst enthusiasm after the quarter. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its target (to $150) — another upgrade contributing to bullish analyst momentum. Read More.

Evercore raised its target (to $150) — another upgrade contributing to bullish analyst momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Declared dividend — Tapestry announced a $0.40 quarterly dividend (record/ex‑dividend date March 6), which supports income investors and signals confidence from the board.

Declared dividend — Tapestry announced a $0.40 quarterly dividend (record/ex‑dividend date March 6), which supports income investors and signals confidence from the board. Positive Sentiment: Technical/market interest — Relative Strength (RS) rating jumped to 94 and the stock hit all‑time highs as investors digested the results, increasing momentum and retail/institutional attention. Read More.

Technical/market interest — Relative Strength (RS) rating jumped to 94 and the stock hit all‑time highs as investors digested the results, increasing momentum and retail/institutional attention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group set an “outperform” rating with a $150 target (slightly below the intra‑day price), reflecting mixed near‑term upside expectations. Read More.

Telsey Advisory Group set an “outperform” rating with a $150 target (slightly below the intra‑day price), reflecting mixed near‑term upside expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper read of margin drivers, geographic trends and brand performance. These are useful for modeling but are informational rather than new catalysts. Read More.

Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper read of margin drivers, geographic trends and brand performance. These are useful for modeling but are informational rather than new catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: At least one analyst argued Coach’s momentum is unsustainable and issued a downgrade note — a cautionary view that could temper enthusiasm if future comps slow. Read More.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.