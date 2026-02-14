Piper Sandler Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $135.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOOD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. CICC Research began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of HOOD opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.14. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 430,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,817,485.56. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $48,761,477.28. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.