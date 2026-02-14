Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 3,871 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 172.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,559,262. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $198.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

