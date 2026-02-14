CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 45,409 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,751,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,409 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $603,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,061 shares of company stock worth $10,559,262. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $198.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.