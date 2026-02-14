Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 4,801 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Altrius Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.18.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 14,868 shares of company stock worth $4,650,596 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $302.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.53 and its 200 day moving average is $307.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

