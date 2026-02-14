BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 2,667 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,097,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,073,203,000 after buying an additional 5,163,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $47,332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $198.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. New Street Research decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 48,061 shares of company stock worth $10,559,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.