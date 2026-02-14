Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 4,746 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $198.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.69 and a 200-day moving average of $228.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 48,061 shares of company stock worth $10,559,262 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Arete Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $303.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, President Capital reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

