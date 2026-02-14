The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $130.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $152.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.95.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $870,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 393,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,271,796.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock valued at $182,272,702. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 24.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,004,000 after buying an additional 16,375,734 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $1,202,160,000. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,979,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

