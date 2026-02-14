8,872 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. $WM Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $234.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.38. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WM. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Waste Management from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.55.

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.59, for a total transaction of $151,517.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,235.84. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $10,198,938. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

