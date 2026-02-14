8,872 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. $WM Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Waste Management Stock Performance
Waste Management stock opened at $234.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.38. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on WM. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Waste Management from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.55.
More Waste Management News
Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Independent valuation suggests WM is materially undervalued — a Yahoo Finance analysis estimates intrinsic value implying roughly a 22% upside versus the current price; that type of third‑party valuation can attract value-focused buyers. An Intrinsic Calculation For Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Suggests It’s 22% Undervalued
- Positive Sentiment: Private‑equity M&A activity in the waste sector — Platinum Equity’s sale of Urbaser to Blackstone/EQT for $6.6B — highlights strong deal appetite and could re‑rate sector multiples if buyers pay premiums for scale and stable cash flows. Platinum Equity to sell waste management firm Urbaser to Blackstone, EQT for $6.6 billion
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed revenue growth but a slight EPS miss vs. consensus (reported $1.93 vs. $1.95) and mixed analyst moves; consensus remains a Moderate Buy with a mid‑$250s price target—supportive longer‑term but not a catalyst by itself. MarketBeat coverage summarizing earnings and analyst commentary
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by senior executives — recent filings show the CEO sold multi‑million dollars of stock (reports: ~$1.32M and ~$7.00M) — which can spook some investors even when sales are pre‑planned or for diversification. Waste Management (NYSE:WM) CEO Sells $1,317,344.22 in Stock Waste Management (NYSE:WM) CEO Sells $7,000,640.40 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Additional insider disposals include CAO John Carroll selling 1,021 shares (SEC filing) and another director sale; smaller on an absolute basis but contributes to near‑term negative optics. John Carroll Sells 1,021 Shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock James Fish, Jr. Sells 657 Shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.59, for a total transaction of $151,517.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,235.84. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $10,198,938. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Waste Management Company Profile
Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.
Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.
