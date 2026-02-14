First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 12,016 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,559,262. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $198.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.69 and its 200-day moving average is $228.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. HSBC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

