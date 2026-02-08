Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,355.50.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,791 to GBX 5,833 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th.

ITRK opened at GBX 4,478 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83. The stock has a market cap of £6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,562.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,717.65. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,044 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,575.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.

Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

