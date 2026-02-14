Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $560.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $620.00 to $560.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $625.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $410.04 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,873,340,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,451,971,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,502,000 after purchasing an additional 730,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,354,796,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,565,889,000 after buying an additional 42,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Key S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.