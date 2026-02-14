Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 476,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $21,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Exelon by 1,008.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook — Exelon reported $0.59 EPS (above consensus) and launched FY2026 guidance of $2.81–$2.91, signaling stronger underlying power markets and rate benefits. BusinessWire: Q4 & 2026 Outlook

Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook — Exelon reported $0.59 EPS (above consensus) and launched FY2026 guidance of $2.81–$2.91, signaling stronger underlying power markets and rate benefits. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several firms raised price targets (Wells Fargo to $53, Mizuho to $51, BMO to $51) and reiterated overweight/outperform views, supporting near-term upside. Benzinga: Analyst Coverage The Fly: Mizuho

Analyst upgrades — Several firms raised price targets (Wells Fargo to $53, Mizuho to $51, BMO to $51) and reiterated overweight/outperform views, supporting near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raise — Exelon increased its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (5% increase), boosting income appeal and supporting yield-sensitive investors. (Ex‑dividend: Mar 2; pay date: Mar 13)

Dividend raise — Exelon increased its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (5% increase), boosting income appeal and supporting yield-sensitive investors. (Ex‑dividend: Mar 2; pay date: Mar 13) Positive Sentiment: Transmission project approved — PJM Board advanced a ~220‑mile, 765‑kV transmission line co‑sponsored with NextEra, supporting long‑term transmission revenue and grid reliability opportunities. PR Newswire: PJM Approval

Transmission project approved — PJM Board advanced a ~220‑mile, 765‑kV transmission line co‑sponsored with NextEra, supporting long‑term transmission revenue and grid reliability opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Electrification & AI tailwinds — Analysts/commentary highlight Exelon as a play on electrification and demand from AI data centers, reinforcing the company’s long‑term growth narrative. Seeking Alpha: Electrification/AI Tailwinds

Electrification & AI tailwinds — Analysts/commentary highlight Exelon as a play on electrification and demand from AI data centers, reinforcing the company’s long‑term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Capex / growth plan — Exelon unveiled a $41.3B infrastructure investment plan through 2029, which supports growth but increases near‑term capital intensity. Zacks: Capex Plan

Capex / growth plan — Exelon unveiled a $41.3B infrastructure investment plan through 2029, which supports growth but increases near‑term capital intensity. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue and call details — Revenue slightly missed expectations ($5.41B vs $5.42B) and management hosted an earnings call; read the transcript for detail on generation, commodity exposure and rate assumptions. MSN: Earnings Transcript

Revenue and call details — Revenue slightly missed expectations ($5.41B vs $5.42B) and management hosted an earnings call; read the transcript for detail on generation, commodity exposure and rate assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest note — Recent short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous/zero and is not a meaningful signal for today’s move.

Short‑interest note — Recent short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous/zero and is not a meaningful signal for today’s move. Negative Sentiment: YoY profit decline — EPS declined versus the prior year (Q4: $0.59 vs $0.64 a year ago), a reminder that beat was driven by mix/rates rather than higher volume; monitor commodity and weather sensitivity. BusinessWire: Results

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

