18,806 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,011,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,503,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $130.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $133.52.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

