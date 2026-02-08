Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys New Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 40.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 52.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 45,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Newmont News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Newmont’s Ahafo North start in Ghana brings incremental production that supports the company’s growth story and near‑term supply outlook, giving investors confidence in organic volume gains. Newmont’s Ahafofo North Start Adds Ghana Output To Growth Story
- Positive Sentiment: Macquarie raised its price target on NEM to $126 and kept an “outperform” rating — analyst upward revisions typically provide near‑term buying support and signal expected upside versus the market. Macquarie Adjusts Price Target on Newmont to $126
- Positive Sentiment: National Bankshares published a bullish forecast for Newmont, flagging strong price appreciation potential — another confirmation from the sell‑side that can attract buyers. National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer mentioned Newmont on air in the context of comparing gold miners; his comments were not a strong buy signal (he suggested a caller holding AEM might not need NEM), so this is market color rather than a major catalyst. Jim Cramer on Investing in Newmont While Holding AEM
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted basic‑materials stocks that could beat earnings using its Earnings ESP tool; this broader sector attention can lift peers like Newmont around results season but isn’t a direct company catalyst. These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Could Beat Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: MarketBeat’s contrarian piece warns gold and precious‑metals miners may be due for a pullback and explicitly cautions against chasing miners including Newmont — that narrative can trigger profit‑taking from momentum traders. 3 Contrarian “Buy the Dip” Picks—and One Area to Avoid
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Price Performance
NEM opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.99. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40.
Newmont Profile
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.
Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.
