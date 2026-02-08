Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys New Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 40.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 52.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 45,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $99.90 to $123.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.83.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.99. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

