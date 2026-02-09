A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Get A.P. Moller-Maersk alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Moller-Maersk currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Report on A.P. Moller-Maersk

A.P. Moller-Maersk Stock Performance

AMKBY stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. A.P. Moller-Maersk has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). A.P. Moller-Maersk had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 5.05%.The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Moller-Maersk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.

The company’s core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Moller-Maersk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Moller-Maersk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.