BTIG Research Cuts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $50.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.39.

Doximity stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39. Doximity has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $85.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.65.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,285,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,281,000 after acquiring an additional 518,916 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 11.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,404,000 after acquiring an additional 609,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Doximity by 25.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,381,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,829,000 after purchasing an additional 261,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,357,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,601,000 after purchasing an additional 194,912 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat consensus on both revenue and EPS and the company highlighted record engagement and early AI product adoption — positives for long‑term monetization. Read More.

Q3 results beat consensus on both revenue and EPS and the company highlighted record engagement and early AI product adoption — positives for long‑term monetization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $500 million buyback (up to ~8% of shares), which signals management believes the stock is undervalued and should support shares over time. Read More.

Board authorized a $500 million buyback (up to ~8% of shares), which signals management believes the stock is undervalued and should support shares over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product recognition: Doximity ranked #1 in KLAS telehealth video platform for the 5th consecutive year — supportive for competitive positioning in telehealth and workflow products. Read More.

Product recognition: Doximity ranked #1 in KLAS telehealth video platform for the 5th consecutive year — supportive for competitive positioning in telehealth and workflow products. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms cut price targets (Truist, BTIG, Needham, Morgan Stanley) but largely kept buy/overweight ratings; JPMorgan moved to neutral with a lower target — analysts remain mixed on near‑term growth while some still see upside. Read More.

Several sell‑side firms cut price targets (Truist, BTIG, Needham, Morgan Stanley) but largely kept buy/overweight ratings; JPMorgan moved to neutral with a lower target — analysts remain mixed on near‑term growth while some still see upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered FY26 revenue guidance and Q4 revenue guidance came in below Street expectations; guidance cut plus margin compression were cited as the main reasons for the sharp after‑hours decline. Read More.

Management lowered FY26 revenue guidance and Q4 revenue guidance came in below Street expectations; guidance cut plus margin compression were cited as the main reasons for the sharp after‑hours decline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged pharma budget delays and a cautious outlook that could weigh on near‑term revenue cadence; investors reacted to weaker forward visibility. Read More.

Doximity, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates the leading professional medical network for healthcare professionals in the United States. Founded in 2011 by Jeff Tangney and Shari Buck, the company set out to create a secure digital environment where physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants can collaborate, share information and stay current with clinical news. Doximity went public in June 2021 and trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “DOCS.”

The core offering of Doximity is its HIPAA-compliant communication platform, which includes a secure messaging system, digital fax services and telehealth capabilities.

