IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $240.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IEX. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.22.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $211.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $217.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in IDEX by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

