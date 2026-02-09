Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $6.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.26.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $10.25.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $68,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,468.55. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 21,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $137,684.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 346,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,635.85. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,129 shares of company stock worth $7,708,694 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Peloton Interactive

Here are the key news stories impacting Peloton Interactive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist kept a “buy” rating and cut its price target to $9, which still implies substantial upside from current levels — a signal that at least some analysts see recovery potential. Benzinga

Truist kept a “buy” rating and cut its price target to $9, which still implies substantial upside from current levels — a signal that at least some analysts see recovery potential. Positive Sentiment: Bull case: management’s cost cuts, subscription price increases and margin expansion are improving EBITDA and cash flow, which some investors view as de‑risking the turnaround despite soft top‑line trends. Seeking Alpha

Bull case: management’s cost cuts, subscription price increases and margin expansion are improving EBITDA and cash flow, which some investors view as de‑risking the turnaround despite soft top‑line trends. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option volume was noted (about 68,000 calls), indicating speculative bullish interest or hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves.

Unusually large call‑option volume was noted (about 68,000 calls), indicating speculative bullish interest or hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q2 earnings and conference call transcripts are available for detail review — useful for investors who want to parse management commentary on subscriptions, product cadence and delivery timing. Earnings Transcript (Yahoo)

Full Q2 earnings and conference call transcripts are available for detail review — useful for investors who want to parse management commentary on subscriptions, product cadence and delivery timing. Negative Sentiment: Peloton reported Q2 revenue and EPS below expectations and issued revenue guidance below consensus, which prompted the initial sell‑off. Yahoo: Shares Tumble

Peloton reported Q2 revenue and EPS below expectations and issued revenue guidance below consensus, which prompted the initial sell‑off. Negative Sentiment: CFO Liz Coddington is leaving for Palmetto, creating near‑term leadership uncertainty at a sensitive time for the turnaround. WSJ

CFO Liz Coddington is leaving for Palmetto, creating near‑term leadership uncertainty at a sensitive time for the turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets or ratings (JPMorgan lowered its PT to $6 and moved to neutral; Telsey cut to $6 and to market perform), reflecting reduced near‑term confidence among some analysts. Benzinga

Several firms trimmed price targets or ratings (JPMorgan lowered its PT to $6 and moved to neutral; Telsey cut to $6 and to market perform), reflecting reduced near‑term confidence among some analysts. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: steep intraday/near‑term selling followed the earnings print and weak outlook, amplified by commentary about declining subscription trends and slower equipment upgrades. Barron’s

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

