BTIG Research Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $140.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $220.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Atlassian from $230.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price target on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.32.

Atlassian Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $92.32 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.55, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.50 and a 200 day moving average of $157.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $726,718.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 275,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,161,871.40. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $726,718.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,161,871.40. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 551,049 shares of company stock valued at $80,308,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,541,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,281,000 after acquiring an additional 61,706 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,431,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,132,000 after purchasing an additional 316,276 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,990,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,328 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,950,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $1.59B (vs. $1.54B est.), with revenue up ~23% y/y, a near-term fundamental positive for growth momentum. Atlassian Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations

Q2 beat — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $1.59B (vs. $1.54B est.), with revenue up ~23% y/y, a near-term fundamental positive for growth momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, citing resilient enterprise spending and accelerating AI adoption — supports the company’s multi-quarter revenue outlook. Atlassian Raises Annual Revenue Forecast (Reuters)

Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, citing resilient enterprise spending and accelerating AI adoption — supports the company’s multi-quarter revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: Company targets 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 and cites record cloud revenue and AI integrations — a constructive strategic signal if execution continues. Seeking Alpha: Growth Target

Company targets 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 and cites record cloud revenue and AI integrations — a constructive strategic signal if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a spike to ~14,021 calls purchased (≈51% above normal), which can indicate tactical bullish positioning by traders.

Unusual options activity — a spike to ~14,021 calls purchased (≈51% above normal), which can indicate tactical bullish positioning by traders. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets but kept favorable ratings (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, BTIG among others) — reduces near-term implied upside but preserves buy/overweight bias. Benzinga: Analyst Target Changes

Analysts trimmed price targets but kept favorable ratings (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, BTIG among others) — reduces near-term implied upside but preserves buy/overweight bias. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — directors/co‑founders disclosed multiple recent sales (7,665 shares each), a visible negative for investor sentiment and a factor pressuring the stock. SEC Filing: Insider Sales

Insider selling — directors/co‑founders disclosed multiple recent sales (7,665 shares each), a visible negative for investor sentiment and a factor pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald and some other brokers cut price targets sharply (e.g., Cantor to $146), and sector-wide AI fears are amplifying downside pressure. Cantor Fitzgerald Target Cut

Cantor Fitzgerald and some other brokers cut price targets sharply (e.g., Cantor to $146), and sector-wide AI fears are amplifying downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes shares dipped despite the beat as investors worry cloud growth may slow and AI competition/feature rollouts elsewhere increase volatility. Investing.com: Shares Dip

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

