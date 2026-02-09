BMO Capital Markets Cuts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $46.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BILL from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00. BILL has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.71 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.BILL’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $56,557.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,812 shares in the company, valued at $553,898.76. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 50.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 294,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 96,279 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 102.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in BILL by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting BILL

Here are the key news stories impacting BILL this week:

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.