Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $237.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Boot Barn Stock Up 8.0%

NYSE BOOT opened at $203.47 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $210.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $705.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $229,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,926.58. This represents a 26.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Boot Barn by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,719 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Boot Barn

Here are the key news stories impacting Boot Barn this week:

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

Featured Stories

