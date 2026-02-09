Needham & Company LLC Cuts Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $50.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on G. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Genpact to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Genpact in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.57.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G opened at $40.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. Genpact has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $125,537.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,073.40. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $703,855.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,990.85. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 60,385 shares of company stock worth $2,762,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,978,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,651,000 after buying an additional 319,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genpact by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,609,000 after acquiring an additional 549,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,480,000 after acquiring an additional 90,541 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,443,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 13.6% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,997,000 after acquiring an additional 351,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Genpact this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and management raised guidance — Genpact reported $0.97 EPS vs. $0.93 consensus and $1.32B revenue (vs. ~$1.31B est.). Management issued FY‑2026 EPS guidance of 4.01 and Q1 EPS guidance of 0.92–0.93, both above Street expectations; this combination of a beat plus upward guidance is a clear catalyst supporting the stock. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Q4 results beat and management raised guidance — Genpact reported $0.97 EPS vs. $0.93 consensus and $1.32B revenue (vs. ~$1.31B est.). Management issued FY‑2026 EPS guidance of 4.01 and Q1 EPS guidance of 0.92–0.93, both above Street expectations; this combination of a beat plus upward guidance is a clear catalyst supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike signals confidence — the board raised the quarterly dividend ~10.3% to $0.1875 per share (annualized yield ~1.9%), which can attract income and dividend‑focused investors and supports the equity’s valuation. PR Newswire Release

Dividend hike signals confidence — the board raised the quarterly dividend ~10.3% to $0.1875 per share (annualized yield ~1.9%), which can attract income and dividend‑focused investors and supports the equity’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate momentum / technical setup — coverage pieces note analysts have been revising estimates higher and the shares were technically oversold, suggesting heavy selling may have been exhausted and a turnaround could follow if upgrades continue. This improves the odds of a continued bounce. Zacks Turnaround Note

Analyst estimate momentum / technical setup — coverage pieces note analysts have been revising estimates higher and the shares were technically oversold, suggesting heavy selling may have been exhausted and a turnaround could follow if upgrades continue. This improves the odds of a continued bounce. Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals / full‑year results context — FY‑2025 revenue grew ~6.6% to $5.08B with strength in Advanced Technology Solutions and Data‑Tech‑AI (growth segments), and adjusted EPS up ~11%. These are supportive longer‑term fundamentals but may already be partly priced in. PR Newswire Full Results

Company fundamentals / full‑year results context — FY‑2025 revenue grew ~6.6% to $5.08B with strength in Advanced Technology Solutions and Data‑Tech‑AI (growth segments), and adjusted EPS up ~11%. These are supportive longer‑term fundamentals but may already be partly priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate / analyst notes — some coverage frames Genpact as a value/undervalued name after the recent slide; that discussion can bring long‑term buyers but is not an immediate catalyst unless followed by concrete upgrades from major shops. Yahoo Finance Valuation Check

Valuation debate / analyst notes — some coverage frames Genpact as a value/undervalued name after the recent slide; that discussion can bring long‑term buyers but is not an immediate catalyst unless followed by concrete upgrades from major shops. Negative Sentiment: Price target trim from Needham — Needham cut its price target from $53 to $50 (but retained a Buy rating). A lowered PT can temper upside expectations for some investors even though the rating stayed positive. The Fly: Needham PT Change

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

