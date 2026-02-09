QuinStreet’s (QNST) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered QuinStreet from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

QuinStreet Stock Up 10.7%

Shares of QNST stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $694.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.70.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.07 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $3,439,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 58.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 261,802 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in QuinStreet by 113.9% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 137,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 35.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 64,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,918,000 after buying an additional 29,783 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting QuinStreet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — QNST reported EPS of $0.24 vs. consensus ~$0.21 and revenue of $287.9M vs. ~$275.1M, showing top- and bottom-line outperformance that directly supports the rally. QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance raised — management updated FY‑2026 revenue guidance to ~$1.3B (above street prior ~$1.2B) and Q3 revenue guidance of $330M–$340M, signaling meaningful top‑line growth expectations tied to recent M&A. This guidance lift is a primary catalyst for investor optimism. QuinStreet targets $1.3B revenue

Positive Sentiment: HomeBuddy acquisition synergy — management emphasized HomeBuddy will expand the home‑services vertical and contribute materially to the $1.3B revenue target, improving growth visibility in higher‑value lead verticals. HomeBuddy expands home services

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — William Blair reiterated a Buy and Barrington reaffirmed an Outperform with a $24 PT, highlighting operational outperformance, acquisition synergies and what analysts call attractive valuation vs. upside potential. Analyst notes are reinforcing the move. TipRanks: Buy rating Barrington Research note

Neutral Sentiment: Conference call nuance — the earnings call/transcript adds color on execution and margins; investors should read management commentary for details on integration costs and timing for HomeBuddy contributions. Earnings call transcript

Neutral Sentiment: Modest organic growth and margins — revenue climbed ~1.9% YoY and net margin/ROE remain modest; the story is more acquisition/growth-driven than an improvement in legacy margin profile. Investors should watch margin trajectory as HomeBuddy is integrated. Zacks: Beats Q2 estimates

Negative Sentiment: Pre‑earnings weakness and residual concerns — some headlines earlier in the week flagged potential headwinds and preview risk, which contributed to volatility ahead of the print; any execution or margin misses on integration could reverse gains. Why shares were falling

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

